O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $550.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.15.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $469.42 on Monday. O'Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $462.50 and its 200 day moving average is $427.57. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total value of $6,975,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,080.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,780,585. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,651,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 303.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,449,000 after purchasing an additional 216,047 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 454.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 194,200 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 102.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 286,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,865,000 after purchasing an additional 145,177 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 197.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after purchasing an additional 127,354 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

