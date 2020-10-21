Oriental Land Co. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 847,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 977,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CYAGF opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.01.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Oriental Land operates theme parks and related entertainment facilities in Japan, including Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

