Oriental Land Co. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 847,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 977,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CYAGF opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.01.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Oriental Land Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

