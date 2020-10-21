Origin Sport Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.61 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $699,791.18 and $1.61 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000321 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

