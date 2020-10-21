Orion Protocol (ORN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.38 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.21 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00012129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00236617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00083976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00032128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.01292366 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000213 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00144379 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,487,600 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

