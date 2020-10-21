Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.66%.

Shares of ORRF traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,210. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $148.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORRF. ValuEngine lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.