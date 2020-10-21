OTR Global Upgrades Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to “Positive”

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by investment analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,072. Nevro has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $155.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average of $128.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $105,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,722 shares of company stock worth $18,657,974. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

