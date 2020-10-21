Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the September 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 54.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 675,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 238,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTLK. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.