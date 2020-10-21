P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%.

NASDAQ PTSI traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.70. 1,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $258.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $66.39.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. P.A.M. Transportation Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.