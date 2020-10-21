P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.19 million, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $66.39.

PTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. P.A.M. Transportation Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

