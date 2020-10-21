PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 620.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 45.8% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

