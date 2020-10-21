PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $90.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.94.
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27.
In other PACCAR news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 620.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
