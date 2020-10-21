PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $90.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.94.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 620.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

