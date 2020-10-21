Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Pacira Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

PCRX traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.06. 1,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. Pacira Biosciences has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $64.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $6,547,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,845 shares of company stock valued at $14,483,304. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,293,000 after buying an additional 318,464 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 9,164.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 216,746 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth $7,366,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter worth $8,381,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth $5,012,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

