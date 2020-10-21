PAR Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,023 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,577% compared to the average volume of 61 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $37.79. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $683.50 million, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.52. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,134,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PAR Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PAR Technology by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in PAR Technology by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 284,968 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PAR Technology by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.