Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Downgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was downgraded by TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James upgraded Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 500.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

