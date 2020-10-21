Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors to “Hold”

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was downgraded by stock analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PE has been the subject of several other research reports. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $3,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Parsley Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,460,000 after acquiring an additional 784,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,056,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,399,000 after acquiring an additional 945,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,491,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,926,000 after acquiring an additional 382,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after buying an additional 2,744,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.