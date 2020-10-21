Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Short Interest Update

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

PGPHF stock traded down $13.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $936.75. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 126. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $951.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $890.95. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $535.00 and a 12-month high of $1,030.06.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

