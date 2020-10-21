Patrick DeSouza Sells 355,000 Shares of Water Intelligence PLC (LON:WATR) Stock

Water Intelligence PLC (LON:WATR) insider Patrick DeSouza sold 355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21), for a total value of £1,686,250 ($2,203,096.42).
Shares of LON WATR opened at GBX 484.70 ($6.33) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 398.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 323.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.25. Water Intelligence PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 490 ($6.40).
About Water Intelligence
