Paylocity (PCTY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY):

10/12/2020 – Paylocity was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/9/2020 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $195.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Paylocity was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/7/2020 – Paylocity was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/1/2020 – Paylocity was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Paylocity was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/17/2020 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Paylocity is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.66. 2,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,577. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $196.32.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $91,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 26,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $3,573,656.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,879,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,269 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 19.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paylocity by 184.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after buying an additional 264,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 83.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

