Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 1.4% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $87,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Paypal by 8.5% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Paypal by 17.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 4.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Paypal by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Paypal by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $9.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.25. 293,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,683,537. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45. The stock has a market cap of $236.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at $101,674,586.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

