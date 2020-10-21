Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $228.00 to $235.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Paypal traded as high as $212.50 and last traded at $211.55, with a volume of 351438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.96.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $236.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.42.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.