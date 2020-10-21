Peet Limited (PPC.AX) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PPC)

Peet Limited (PPC.AX) (ASX:PPC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other Peet Limited (PPC.AX) news, insider Brendan Gore 524,608 shares of Peet Limited (PPC.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd.

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. The company operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

