Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock opened at C$29.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of C$15.27 and a 52-week high of C$53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.89.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3226488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth acquired 5,400 shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$160,429.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at C$254,162.21. Also, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total value of C$69,690.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $333,244.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$42.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.07.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

