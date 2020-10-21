Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 124.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.6%.

NYSE PBA opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

