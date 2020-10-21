Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

Pembridge Resources PLC (LON:PERE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $3.88. Pembridge Resources shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 67,247 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

Pembridge Resources Company Profile (LON:PERE)

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on mining precious and base metals in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. The company operates Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

