Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

NYSE:PAG opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $56.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

