Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE:PNR opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. Pentair has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $52.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.