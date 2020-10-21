Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Pentair by 23.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Pentair by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Pentair by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 251,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pentair by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 458,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Pentair by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 49,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

