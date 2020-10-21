Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.35-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.Pentair also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.35-$2.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut Pentair from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.