Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Short Interest Up 21.4% in September

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 335,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total transaction of $472,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,022 shares of company stock worth $8,089,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.71.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.96 and a beta of 0.64. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $241.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

