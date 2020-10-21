Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 106.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $443.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEBO. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

