People’s United Financial (PBCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect People’s United Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBCT shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

