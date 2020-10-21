Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 0.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PBT stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.00. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,477.47% and a net margin of 94.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

