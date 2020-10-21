Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 0.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
PBT stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.00. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
