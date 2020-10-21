PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

NYSE PRT opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.11. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.11.

PRT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut PermRock Royalty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

