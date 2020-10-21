Perpetual Protocol Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.65 million and $528,482.00 worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00009248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00238381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00084515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.01316916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00144817 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,658,764 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.