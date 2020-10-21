Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Perrigo posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 75.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 128.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 129.4% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.