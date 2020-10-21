Petards Group (LON:PEG) Shares Gap Up to $7.88

Shares of Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $8.25. Petards Group shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 286,623 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.74 million and a P/E ratio of -5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.23.

Petards Group (LON:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (0.82) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software, as well as consultancy services.

