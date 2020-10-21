Phillips 66 Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,148 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,372% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,470.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,022,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after acquiring an additional 507,112 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 965,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 181,594 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 571,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1,667.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 795,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 750,564 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSXP shares. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

PSXP traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. 1,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,152. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

