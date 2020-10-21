Phillips 66 Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,148 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,372% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

