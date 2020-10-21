Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.83

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The firm had revenue of $134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.