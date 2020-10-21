Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

