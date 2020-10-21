Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BancFirst in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BANF has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.29. BancFirst has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in BancFirst by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 185,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 103,063 shares in the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.