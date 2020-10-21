Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. 87,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $45,026,000. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,364 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 21.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,629,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,486 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 890.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,293,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,727 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

