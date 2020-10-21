Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gulfport Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.54.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 6.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 99.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gulfport Energy news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,787,781.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

