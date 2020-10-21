Piper Sandler Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $630.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $534.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $525.42 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $265.80 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,171.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,305 shares of company stock worth $76,108,030. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

