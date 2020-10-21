Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2022 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $112.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.10.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $8,534,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $8,862,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

