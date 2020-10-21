Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Shares of Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.99. Plant Health Care shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 50,055 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 6.41.

About Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

