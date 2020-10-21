PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Cut to “Neutral” at Sidoti

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.