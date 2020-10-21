PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Cut to “Neutral” at Sidoti

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.
PNM Resources stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
