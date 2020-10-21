PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Shares Gap Up to $45.74

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.74, but opened at $50.00. PNM Resources shares last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 243,165 shares.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.
PNM Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PNM)
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
