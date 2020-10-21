Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Shares of PII opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -104.95 and a beta of 2.12. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $110.30.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris Industries news, CFO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,625,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.