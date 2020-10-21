PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $178.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.21% from the company’s current price.

PPG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

NYSE:PPG opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

